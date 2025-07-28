NEWTON Abbot Spurs are hosting Okehampton Argyle on Friday, August 1, to kickstart the new Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League campaign.
That game will get underway at 7:30pm at The Rec with Spurs under new management, Connor Marshall picking up where Marc and Simon Revell left off.
Argyle meanwhile have Richard Washburn at the helm, who took over at the tail-end of last campaign and injected new life into the group.
Other games will be taking place on Saturday afternoon with Bovey Tracey AFC and Teignmouth AFC going on the road.
Bovey also had a new man in the dugout in the latter stages of 2024/25, Ben Gerring filling the void and under his command, the Moorlanders are ones to watch looking forward.
To bring in a young talent like Fin Herbert on the same day as the vastly experienced Stu Bowker says it all, not to mention the return of Ollie Aplin, who was the league’s top scorer as a Bovey player in 2023/24.
Herbert looked dangerous when he entered the fray for Torquay United in their recent friendly clash with Buckland Athletic and he is sure to cause headaches to Peninsula League backlines.
Teignmouth meanwhile have a clash against Ilfracombe Town, who were just relegated out of the Western League.
They were of course plagued by issues with their ground and so Teignmouth will be hopeful to leave that in the past when they soon return to Coombe Valley for good.
Last but by no means least, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police welcome Cullompton Rangers to Broadley Lane with Matt Hayden and co also looking to make a splash in the division this term.
Hayden was able to take Tom Burt with him from Bovey Tracey whilst he and joint-manager Sam Biscoe have made other statement signings, including Brixham AFC duo Reece Somers and Sean Adderley.
