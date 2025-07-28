JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
St Austell 0, Ivybridge Town 7
IVYBRIDGE Town’s new look squad put together by joint managers Brad Gargett and Ben Washam began the season in spectacular style with a 7-0 away win over St Austell in the Jewson Western League on Saturday, July 26, writes Graham Hambly.
The whole squad comprised players who joined Ivybridge during the summer and they gelled together superbly.
Ivybridge opened the scoring with a well-taken goal by Kaycee Ogwu in the 20th minute and then added three goals in as many minutes through James Forrest (28th min), Mason Elliott (29th min), and Kai Burrell (31st min).
The second half brought three more goals with Joe Cook making it 5-0 in the 69th minute before suffering a harsh dismissal in the 83rd minute. He was shown a second yellow card for what many observers considered a 50-50 challenge with home goalkeeper Alfie Eccles.
Despite being reduced to ten men, Ivybridge finished strongly with two goals from substitute Dan Tate in the 86th and 88th minutes.
This impressive, opening performance sees Ivybridge as the league’s early pacesetters, topping the Premier Division table by virtue of their plus-seven goal difference.
Joint manager Washam admitted that the first competitive game in charge went better than expected, adding: “The boys did us proud.”
He said the team created a few early chances without scoring and then had an anxious period when St Austell had a corner, but the turning point was the opening goal from Ogwu.
Washam explained: “Kaycee did well with a really technical goal and then we grew in confidence. Our finishing was exceptional.”
There was also praise for Dan Tate, who came on as a 57th-minute substitute with Washam adding; “He provided lots of energy and those two late goals were important as it showed how we could cope with ten men.”
It proved to be a bright start to a new era for Ivybridge with a new management duo and fresh look to the squad.
Of the players retained from last season, defender Sam Hillson might have been involved at St Austell but was rested because of an ankle injury which he received in the recent pre-season game at Torpoint.
Next up for Ivybridge will be a clash against Sidmouth in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday, August 2. Sidmouth have been promoted to the Western League this season as champions of the East Division of the South West Peninsula League.
Although Sidmouth were drawn at home, work is still being completed at their ground so Saturday’s tie will be played at Buckland Athletic’s Homers Heath pitch.
The prize for the winners will be a home game against Saltash or Torpoint in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday August 16.
Elsewhere in the Western League on opening day, the aforementioned Buckland came from behind to win on their home patch. The Yellows are also under new management for the 2025/26 campaign with Matt Cusack succeeding Dan Hart and goals from two former Ivybridge men, Sean Thomson and Luke Forward, made the difference for Cusack after a Jared Lewington penalty drew them level.
Ivybridge’s closest challengers at the summit are Shepton Mallet, following their 3-0 home win over Nailsea & Tickenham.
