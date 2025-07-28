STOKE Fleming Bowls Club played two MDL matches last week, the first on Thursday evening at Babbacombe.
Here, they found the heavy green hard going and their hosts were able to pull away across the board as a result.
Although Paul Lobb’s rink held out for a commendable draw and Simon Bennett’s four lost by one shot, it was not Stoke’s day, going home with just one point.
Saturday saw Stoke entertain Starcross and they were determined to up their game.
From the outset, the home team were able to keep things tight and by tea, it was fairly even on all four rinks.
Following the break, Paul Lobbs’ four put the pressure on their opponents and ran out comfortable winners 24-17, Andy Pound’s team also running out as winners, 20-16.
Stoke’s other two rinks kept the scores tight but were unable to convert into wins, leaving the overall result in doubt. It ended as a tied match, both teams taking seven points.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.