RIDERS from Erme Valley RDA competed at the 56th National Championships in Hartpury, Gloucestershire, between July 11 and 13.
This annual event is described as “the pinnacle of achievement for the participants, highlighting their dedication, skill and determination.” The team of 18 riders and seven horses competed in showing, jumping, dressage, endurance riding, countryside challenge (negotiating a series of obstacles on horseback), horse care & knowledge and arts & crafts.
Competitors are classified according to their disability, determining the complexity of the movements that riders perform with their horses.
Grade one is for those whose impairment has the greatest impact on their ability to ride, through to grades six (least impairment) and seven (intellectual issues).
They built on last year’s successes with notable performances from Ysabel Winzer (grade three overall champion), Cara Whitfield Smith (grade six overall champion) and Josie Chapman (countryside challenge cup). Martin Stewart and Henry Slade were first in their respective classes and Tic Toc was the highest-scored horse in the countryside challenge.
Other events include carriage driving and vaulting so the team also has the opportunity to watch and learn about those disciplines. The organization of the event was superb, ensuring that horses and riders were kept as cool and comfortable as possible on an exceptionally hot weekend.
The AGM on July 17 marked the end of the 2024/25 season. Over the summer, while the horses enjoy a well-deserved break, the team of volunteers will ensure that the venue is clean and tidy, painted and sorted for the beginning of the new term in September.
If this sounds like something you would like to get involved with – as a rider, a volunteer, or a sponsor – please contact Peggy Douglas, [email protected] or 07882286421 (Mon–Fri 10-3) for more information.
