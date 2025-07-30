PLYMOUTH Argyle’s eagerly anticipated Sky Bet League One clash against rivals Exeter City has been rescheduled for live television coverage.
The fixture was initially planned for a 12 noon start on police advice, but the change ensures wider exposure for one of the most passionate rivalries in English football.
The reverse fixture at Home Park is set for Saturday, April 11, marking Argyle’s penultimate home game of the campaign.
The Pilgrims will be aiming to repeat their success from their last visit to Exeter in April 2023, when a second-half strike from Matt Butcher sealed a 1-0 win and helped propel the Pilgrims toward the League One title.
Tom Cleverley’s side kick-off their new campaign this Saturday with the visit of Barnsley to Home Park (3pm).
