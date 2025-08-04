EMIRATES FA CUP
Sidmouth Town 3, Ivybridge Town 1
IVYBRIDGE Town suffered an early exit from this season’s Emirates FA Cup when they were beaten 3-1 by Sidmouth in the extra preliminary round on Saturday, August 2, writes Graham Hambly.
Sidmouth, newly promoted to the Jewson Western League, took a 2-0 interval lead with goals from Craig Veal in the ninth minute and then Louis Spalding 20 minutes later. Veal scored 22 times in the Vikings’ SW Peninsula League-winning campaign so it is no surprise to see him back amongst the goals.
They added a third goal eight minutes into the second half with a header from Cholwe Hachipuka following a free kick by Danny Pym.
Ivybridge kept battling and were rewarded with a consolation goal through Ryan Smith after 73 minutes.
Although this was a home tie for Sidmouth, the fixture was switched to Buckland Athletic’s Homers Heath ground because of work taking place at Sidmouth’s ground.
That work should be completed in time for the next round, which will see Sidmouth at home to Torpoint, who beat Tamarside rivals Saltash 6-1 on Saturday.
Ivybridge joint manager Ben Washam admitted: “The cup defeat was a disappointing afternoon for us.”
The result was a setback for Ivybridge, particularly after their promising start to the season with a 7-0 away victory over St Austell seven days previously.
Ivybridge return to Western League action this Saturday (August 9) with a visit to Clevedon Town, who finished as runners-up to champions Portishead Town in the league last season, eventually losing in the playoff final to the Fishermen of Brixham AFC.
That fixture will be followed by the first home game of the season on Tuesday, August 12, when Saltash United visit Erme Valley.
