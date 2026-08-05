JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 1 Saltash United 1
IVYBRIDGE Town had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw at home to local rivals Saltash United in an entertaining Jewson Western League match at Erme Valley on Tuesday evening (Aug 4), writes Graham Hambly.
Despite making a bright start, Ivybridge found themselves trailing after only 13 minutes when Joe Preece opened the scoring for Saltash with a close-range header.
Ivybridge recovered well, however, and were deservedly back on level terms nine minutes later when Colin Pritchard drove home his second goal in successive games after some excellent work by Owen Howard.
Both sides continued to create some decent scoring opportunities in a lively game, but it remained all square at the interval.
Ivybridge were forced to make a change at half-time with central defender Dan Vile going off injured to be replaced by Ryan Geach.
The game remained in the balance with Kane Gregory pulling off some good saves in the Ivybridge goal to prevent the visitors from regaining the lead.
Saltash were reduced to ten men in the closing stages when Freddy Tolcher was sent to the sin bin and Ivybridge finished strongly with substitute Kaycee Ogwu causing problems with his attacking runs on the left.
In fact, Ogwu earned Ivybridge a stoppage time penalty after being fouled. Striker Josh Johnson took the spot kick and a goal would have been just reward for his tireless work but goalkeeper Jordan Duffey proved the hero for Saltash with a vital save.
Ivybridge joint managers Ben Washam and Brad Gargett were pleased with the overall performance of their side, pointing out that second half substitutes Geach and Jake Lane had just returned from injury.
Gargett said: “Dan Tate, Charlie Menear, James Forrest and Chris Harvey were all ruled out by injury, so that’s five or six starters unavailable for us.”
Washam added: “We have not had a full team to pick from all season.”
Regarding the draw against Saltash, Gargett said: “They had a good 20-minute spell in the second half. But I thought in the first half we played the football against a team that had come off beating Portishead at the weekend.
“Our energy levels were excellent, and I think Saltash will be happy with a point.”
Ivybridge have taken four points from their last two home matches against Wellington and Saltash, who both completed the double over Ivybridge last season.
Washam commented: “We have already improved on last season’s results against those two teams, and I am happy with where we are in the league with seven points.”
Ivybridge switch to FA Cup action on Saturday (Aug 8) with another local derby at home to Torpoint Athletic
Washam says: “It will be a tough game but, hopefully, we will have a couple of players back and we will go again on Saturday.”
Ivybridge then complete a run of five successive home games with an FA Vase game against Teignmouth AFC at Erme Valley on Saturday, August 15.
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