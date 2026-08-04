IVYBRIDGE defeated Torquay & Kingskerswell by three wickets to complete a home-and-away double over the A Division promotion chasers.
Torquay & Kingskerswell made what seemed a respectable total of 251 for six in 50 overs on a sweltering Recreation Ground.
Josh Thompson (24), Ed Smout-Cooper (25) and Ben Pomare (37) gave T&K a 108-run start, which was consolidated by an unbroken partnership of 111 for the seventh wicket between Jimmy Clifford (72no) and James Tyler (50no).
Spinners Adam Huxtable (3-28) and Lewis Clarke (0-34) had the stand-out figures among Ivybridge’s 10-over bowlers.
Ivybridge took the scenic route to victory via 200 for three to 229 for seven before securing it with two balls of the match remaining when Arthur Johnson and Huxtable scampered through for a single.
Zack Dunn (40) and Dinesh Raheja (65) made the early runs, and Mickey Copeland added 71 as the deficit came down.
Four wickets (4-49) for Pomare – Copeland and Dinesh among them – caused alarm in the Ivybridge camp as they stumbled with victory in sight. Johnson (16no) and Huxtable (6no) remained cool under fire to see it through.
Huxtable, the winning captain, said: “it was a top performance from the lads.
“We did really well to restrict Torquay & Kingskerswell to 251. We bowled very well in the middle overs and fielded very well on a difficult outfield.
“Dinesh and Mickey once again showed their class and made the chase look routine. Arthur Johnson batted very well to finish it at the end.”
Ivybridge sit in the top five going into the final month of the season. If they stay there, it will be a positive outcome to their first season back in the A Division following promotion.
Next up, they host Kilmington, the team directly below them.
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