JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 4, Brixham AFC 3
IVYBRIDGE Town opened their home programme in the Jewson Western League with a 4-3 victory over Brixham AFC at Erme Valley on Tuesday evening (July 28), writes Graham Hambly.
That was despite continuing injury problems with defender Jake Lane ruled out of the starting line-up after suffering a problem during the pre-match warm-up.
Ironically, his last-minute replacement Joe Rutherford was involved in the opening goal, taking the right-wing corner that was headed home by fellow defender Nick Salop in the 12th minute.
Ivybridge increased their lead in the 28th minute when Chris Harvey rounded off a fine run with an impressive shot.
Brixham pulled a goal back with a close-range effort by Charlie Johansen following a corner in the 37th minute, but Ivybridge restored their two-goal advantage four minutes later with a shot from Dan Vile.
Ivybridge looked well in control when striker Josh Johnson added a fourth goal following an excellent run by substitute Owen Howard in the 86th minute.
At that stage Ivybridge were well on the way to repairing their goal difference after the damage inflicted by a 4-0 defeat at Portishead on the opening day of the season.
But Brixham hit back with two goals during five minutes of added time at the end of the game through Toby Hard in the second added minute and Jonah Shaw in the final minute.
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett reckoned the scoreline flattered Brixham, saying: “They are a good team, but I thought we dominated the game for 85 minutes and were in cruise control. We scored our goals and their goalkeeper made some good saves.”
Regarding the two late goals scored by Brixham, Gargett underlined that Ivybridge were without six players and are relying on a young squad, adding: “We have now played against two teams who were in the Southern League last season.
“Credit to our group of players. The team is so young they are going to go through moments of immaturity and not managing games. But when things click and they start playing they are good.”
The win over Brixham was the first of five successive home games for Ivybridge, who host Wellington AFC at Erme Valley on Saturday (August 1).
That will be followed by two attractive matches against local rivals Saltash United on Tuesday, August 4, and Torpoint Athletic in the FA Cup on Saturday, August 8. Then comes an FA Vase game at home to Teignmouth AFC on Saturday, August 15.
Looking ahead to the Wellington match, Gargett says: “There are no easy games in this league, and we have a hectic schedule at the moment.”
On the injury front he admits: “People get knocks and niggles with the pitches so hard at the moment.”
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