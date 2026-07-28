THE South Devon Football League continues to buck the trend when it comes to adult Saturday football, writes Alastair Muirden.
It’s fair to say that the SDFL have certainly benefited from the decline of the Plymouth Saturday league and this summer’s intake of 11 out of 13 new applicants that were voted into the league by the current member clubs has allowed the competition to open a sixth division for the first time since 2013.
However pleasing it is to welcome new teams into a growing competition, the league management are still faced with challenges to support struggling clubs that lose managers and players during the summer months. It’s certainly a reminder of how fluid football is at grassroots level.
Teams joining the league for the 26/27 season include Watts Blake Bearne U18s, Buckland Athletic 3rds, Signal Box Frankfort 2nds, Lakeside Athletic 2nds, Windmill U18s, Tavistock 2nds and 3rds, Tamerton Foliot, Horrabridge Rangers, Ilsington Villa 2nds and Newton Albion.
Teams that have left the competition include Harbertonford, Totnes and Dartington 2nds, South Brent, Teign Village, Watts Blake Bearne 1sts and Windmill 1sts.
The league will operate with 62 teams which is five more than last season and with the opening of another division, comes the opportunity for more clubs and players to win silverware and play in end of season cup finals.
Thanks to the amazing support of our sponsors Torbay Clearance Services and the Torquay United community project, the league were able to hold two of last season’s cup finals at Plainmoor and in the process, offer players and club volunteers the chance of a lifetime to experience the occasion of a fixture on the hallowed turf.
The league are currently in talks with all stakeholders regarding venues for this season’s cup finals so watch this space.
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