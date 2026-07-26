JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Portishead Town 4, Ivybridge Town 0
A TRIP to North Somerset was expected to be a testing start to the new season for Ivybridge Town on Saturday (July 25) and so it proved, with Portishead Town winning 4-0 in the Jewson Western League, writes Graham Hambly.
FA ground grading requirements meant that Portishead were relegated from the Southern League Division One South despite finishing as runners-up last season.
Ivybridge were handicapped by the absence of half a dozen players, including injuries to skipper James Forrest along with Ryan Geach and Dan Tate.
There were further problems with defender Jake Lane being forced off with a back injury after 30 minutes while Connor McAuley was withdrawn after 75 minutes as a precaution with a knee problem.
Portishead opened the scoring midway through the first half when Jack Thorne took advantage of a defensive error by Ivybridge. Then Kyle Egan made it 2-0 after 37 minutes with a neat finish following a throw-in.
Portishead added two more goals in the second half through Ethan Feltham in the 70th minute and Thorne with his second goal of the game six minutes later.
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett said: “Other teams will find it tough at Portishead where they are well used to playing on their 3G pitch.”
Despite the result, Gargett took some encouragement from the overall performance of his team which included a number of players who were making their debuts.
Ivybridge will now turn their attention to their first home league fixture against Brixham at Erme Valley on Tuesday evening (July 28), at 7:30pm.
Brixham were relegated from the Southern League Division One South at the end of last season and Gargett commented: “It promises to be another difficult game for us.”
On Saturday, August 1, the Ivies will be visited by Wellington AFC, who were beaten 4-2 away at Bovey Tracey AFC on the weekend.
Wellington took the lead through skipper Josh Baker after he pounced on a defensive lapse and picked out the side netting from range.
Bovey remained on top and eventually found their equaliser, former Ivybridge man Ollie Aplin converting from close range to open his account for the season.
Midfielder Callum Leech scored goals two and three to put the Moorlanders within touching distance of victory, only for two injuries and a penalty at the other end to unsettle them, Evan Howse converting from the spot.
A Cieran Bridger header restored Bovey’s two-goal cushion and they held on to win 4-2 in front of their own fans, in what was their first ever game at step five.
Wellington had major selection issues in the leadup to their first game of the season so it will be intriguing to see what sort of team they’ll take to Erme Valley.
Elsewhere in the Jewson Western League on opening weekend, recently relegated Tavistock AFC beat Buckland Athletic 2-0 at Langsford Park, St Blazey enjoyed a 3-1 home victory over Wells City with another form Green scoring in the form of Kai Burrell and Saltash United prevailed against Brislington in a seven-goal thriller.
There were also wins for Bridgwater United, Clevedon Town, Shepton Mallet and Torpoint Athletic.
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