CORNWOOD made Sandford work every step of the way for a three-wicket Premier Division win.
It was Cornwood’s first defeat in three starts and cost them the chance to gain ground on the top three.
Former skipper Elliott Staddon made a best of 47 for the Wood in their all-out total of 234.
Sandford looked to be cruising at 167 for three in reply – and 207 for four appeared a done deal – but losing three wickets in a hurry made for a tenser finish than anticipated.
Robin Dart looked after the vacancy opening the batting for Cornwood with 25 before Sandford spinner Jackson Thompson (3-17) teased him out.
Chris Parker (37), Staddon and Sam Griffiths (20) all chipped in towards the Cornwood total. Stand of the innings was the 73 posted fir the sixth wicket between Parker and Staddon.
Tanbir Haydar (3-49) was the only other Sandford bowler to take more than two wickets.
Although Mohsin Khan (3-60) accounted for opener Joe Hopkins cheaply in his third over, Sandford chipped away at the deficit through Thompson – 48 off 37 balls with 44 in boundaries! – Ben Handley (40) and skipper Adam Small (68).
When Small handed the chase over to James Theedom and Hayder (21) at 167 four, it looked like a routine closure.
A wicket each for Matt Skeemer, Stanley Baker and Parker getting from 207 for four to 225 for seven changed perspectives. Theedom (32no) ensured there were no embarrassing slip-ups.
Said Small: “A great result considering we were missing six before the game started and lost Matt Jeacock with a back injury after he'd only bowled two of his overs.
“Our four spinners bowled exceptionally well, all going for less than five an over, which is pretty good at Creedy Park.
“Restricting Cornwood to 234 was a great effort, and could have been better, but we were sloppy in the field.”
Small said Thompson’s early assault on the target meant Sandford were soon ahead of the asking rate, which had a positive impact.
“It meant the impressive young Ben Handley and myself were able to bat sensibly to get us towards the target,” said Small.
“Chip-ins from the middle order and a mature knock from James Theedom saw us over the line.”
Skeemer, the Cornwood skipper, was realistic about the outcome in his summing-up.
“We were probably 30 runs short with the bat and lacked the one person going on to get a big score with a lot of us getting starts,” said Skeemer.
“I was pretty happy with how we bowled and fielded. We kept going until the end and were very unlucky on lots of occasions.”
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