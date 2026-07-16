PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY
Willand Rovers 3, Ivybridge Town 0
IVYBRIDGE Town continued their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 friendly defeat away to Southern League side Willand Rovers on Tuesday evening (July 14), writes Graham Hambly.
Despite the result, Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett said the match provided a good run-out for his players, adding: “We created a number of chances and should have taken at least three of them.”
Willand made better use of their opportunities, securing a 1-0 interval lead with a goal midway through the first half. The home side wrapped up their victory with further goals in the 70th and 80th minutes.
Overall, it was an encouraging performance by a young Ivybridge team.
They were without experienced defender James Forrest, who has injured his knee in training. Ivybridge also had eight other players unavailable for various reasons, including work and holidays.
Meanwhile, the club are working hard in the hope of getting their home pitch at Erme Valley ready in time for the final two pre-season fixtures at home to Elburton Villa on Saturday, July 18 (3pm) and home to Teignmouth AFC on Monday, July 20 (7.30pm).
Ivybridge open their Jewson Western League fixtures with a visit to Portishead Town on Saturday, July 25 and their first home league match is against Brixham AFC at Erme Valley on Tuesday, July 28.
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