PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY
Ivybridge Town 2, Elburton Villa 3
A COUPLE of late defensive lapses saw Ivybridge Town suffer a 3-2 defeat in a pre-season friendly at home to local rivals Elburton Villa at Erme Valley on Saturday (July 18), writes Graham Hambly.
Elburton opened the scoring with a shot from Charlie Patrick in the 18th minute but Ivybridge finished an even first half all square with an equaliser from Josh Johnson, following an unselfish pass from Kaycee Ogwu in the fourth minute of added time.
Ivybridge deservedly took the lead with a cracking shot by Charlie Menear in the 75th minute.
Elburton finished strongly, however, and punished a lack of concentration by Ivybridge with a header from the experienced Mike Lucas in the 86th minute while Sam Travers grabbed the winner in the third minute of stoppage time with a lob over goalkeeper Kane Gregory.
Ivybridge joint manager Ben Washam admitted: “They scored two goals from our lapse of concentration, but I think we played far better football in the second half, and our fitness was good.
“There were a lot of positives to come out of the game with our strikers scoring goals. We are in a really good place, and we have got senior players to come back into the squad.”
Ivybridge are hoping that striker Dan Tate and defender James Forrest will have recovered from injuries in time to be involved in the final pre-season game at home to Teignmouth AFC on Monday evening (July 20) (7.30pm).
Ivybridge then open their Jewson Western League campaign with a visit to Portishead Town on Saturday (July 25). Their first home league match is against Brixham AFC at Erme Valley on Tuesday, July 28.
Last season, Portishead finished runners-up in the Southern League Division One South, but they were relegated to the Western League because of FA ground grading requirements.
Washam says: “Portishead’s record at home is unbelievable. They are a really good side. There is no pressure on us. We will go up there and give a good account of ourselves.”
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