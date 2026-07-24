IVYBRIDGE Town have announced two new signings and one key re-signing ahead of the new Western League campaign.
Dan Tate was a standout performer last season in and around his work schedule and returning as committed as ever, the forward has a big year ahead of him.
Jacob Pickavant and Joe Rutherford are the pair of new arrivals, joining from Newton Abbot Spurs and Millbrook AFC respectively.
The former proved to be a keen and energetic ballcarrier for Spurs at step six over a couple of years and “has hit the ground running over preseason” in the green of Ivybridge.
Rutherford’s new club wrote on Twitter, “He is a young, left footed defensive player who provides balance to the team.”
Ben Washam and Brad Gargett have a solid track record when it comes to developing the youth so Erme Valley looks to be an ideal landing spot for the latter.
Ivybridge get the 2026/27 season underway tomorrow (Saturday 25) as they visit title favourites Portishead Town.
Their first game on home soil follows on Tuesday (July 28) as they welcome Brixham AFC, another of those relegated down from the Southern League as part of a difficult first week.
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