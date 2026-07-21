PLYMOUTH Argyle have been left with a huge void to fill after cashing in on last season’s 21-goal top scorer Lorent Tolaj, who has joined Championship side Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.
The Swiss striker became a Pilgrim shortly after the start of the 2025/26 campaign and enjoyed a remarkable season at Home Park, scoring 21 goals in 35 appearances. However, his departure leaves Argyle searching for a new focal point in attack ahead of the new season.
Tolaj has signed a four-year deal with Bristol City and will wear the No. 9 shirt after becoming the Robins’ seventh senior signing of the summer.
Argyle director of football Derek Adams said the transfer represented “excellent business” for the club and highlighted the importance of completing the deal with plenty of time left in the transfer window.
“We have sold him for significantly more money than we paid for him,” said Adams. “While you never want to lose players of his quality, this represents excellent business for the football club in a short space of time and epitomises our player trading model.
“It gives us the opportunity to recruit an appropriate replacement and further strengthen the squad. We thank Tolly for his contributions at Argyle and wish him well for the future.”
Tolaj admitted he was keen to make the move as soon as Bristol City made contact.
“I am really happy to be here,” he said. “It is a great club with a great fanbase. I spoke with the manager about the plan. I am ambitious and this club is ambitious, so that’s why I wanted to come here.”
Meanwhile, Argyle continued their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 victory at Bath City on Saturday, with Owen Oseni, Michael Baidoo and Xavier Amaechi all on target. The Pilgrims travel to Truro City this Saturday for their next friendly, kick-off 3pm.
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