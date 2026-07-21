IVYBRIDGE ended a four-game losing run in the Tolchards DCL A Division with a crushing 118-run win over relegation worriers Cullompton.
As the Bridge were in danger of being sucked into the relegation mire themselves had they lost again, this win came as a relief as it created a 29-point gap between them and the bottom two.
Zach Dunn made a patient 56 at first wicket down for Ivybridge, who totalled 217 for seven in 50 overs.
Dunn put on 39 with Harvey Johnson (31) and 55 with Dinesh Raheja, who went on to make a typically sound 41 against his previous team-mates. Harry Solomon (23no) and Farzad Safi (15no) kept the scoreboard flickering until the end.
Seven bowlers had a go for Cullompton: James Vincent (2-31) and Paul Rendall (2-38) were the most successful.
Cullompton ran into early problems against Safi (2-28) and Arthur Johnson (also 2-28), and needed rescuing from a perilous 57 for five. Dan King (25) made more progress than most.
Brendon Parr, the Cullompton captain, curbed his innate attack instincts to make 14 during an hour and 10 minutes batting time in the hope of salvaging something from the game.
Spin proved Cullompton’s undoing as Mickey Copeland (3-23),Lewis Clarke (2-2) and Adam Huxtable (1-18) with the key prize of Parr condemned Cully to 99 all out.
Jon Sparkes, the Ivybridge team manager, said beating Cullompton was the first step in a better direction.
“A much-improved batting performance, although still some intensity and strike rotation to work on,” said Sparkes.
It was pleasing to see Zach and Harvey continued their good from the Bridestowe game last week.
“Arguably we were maybe just under par when we batted. As it turned out it was a good score as the wicket gripped for the slower bowlers a bit more than normal, given how dry it’s been.
“Bowled as well as we have all season, taking early wickets to put them under pressure.”
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