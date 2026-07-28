THURLESTONE
THURLESTONE Golf Club’s juniors played in the final of the West Devon League at Yelverton on Sunday, July 19.
They started with a 15point lead but unfortunately didn’t play well on the day and came third overall. The other teams were from Boringdon Park and Yelverton but it was Staddon Heights who won the league final.
The juniors club nights every Friday at 5pm is proving very popular with about 10 or 14 juniors turning up to play and be supervised by members of the junior committee each week. Fun competitions and help with golf rules and techniques are organised.
Moving on and the Devon Ladies league team played a home match against Dainton Park on Monday, July 20, in lovely weather.
There were wins for Shona Wilson, Jane Mahood and Gill Markham and halves for captain Sue Ansley and Jane Smyth, resulting in a 4-2 win for Thurlestone.
However, due to the scoring system of three points for an away win, two for a win at home and one or 1.5 for a half if it’s an away match, Thurlestone were just beaten on points, 7-7.5.
Matches were followed by delicious ploughman’s platters, appreciated by us all.
Back to the Sunday and the men were playing for the Graham Cup, which is a medal competition played from the white tees. There were 51 entries and it was scored on Gross and Nett results.
The gross score winner was Steve Pike (-1) with 73, from Darrell Day (6) on 74. The nett score winner was Matthew Reed (18) with nett 67 from Harry Cattell (14) with nett 68. There were seven birdie twos so congratulations to them.
On Wednesday, July 23, 33 ladies played for the Betty Ord Memorial Trophy - this trophy is awarded to the player with the best nett score from both divisions, with a maximum handicap index limit of 40.4.
The winner was Sue Linkins with nett 58 from Kaz Phillips with nett 65. There were eight birdie twos so congratulations to those ladies, and a big congratulations to Sue Linkins who got a hole in one on the 17th!
On Thursday, July 23, it was the ladies President team away to Saunton ladies but unfortunately, they lost 5-2 matches or 10-6 on points, at least they had lovely weather.
Thurlestone have though, qualified as one of the best runners up in the Presidents league. The quarterfinals are at Honiton on August 10 and Thurlestone are playing Churston. That means we have two teams in the Devon quarter finals so we wish them both good luck.
Pictured is the winner of the Betty Ord Memorial Trophy; Sue Linkins with nett 58 and hole in one on the 17th.
Also pictured are the Thurlestone President’s team after their match at Saunton.
DARTMOUTH SENIORS
This week’s competition for the Dartmouth seniors was a qualifying Stableford. The usual handicap protocols were in place off the championship blues.
The event marked the farewell of club stalwart Flying Scot Alistair Forbes who leaves us at the start of September to take up permanent residence in New Zealand. We wish him Bon voyage and thank him for his enormous support over many years.
Prizes were on offer for nearest the pin on holes three, five and 18, nearest the pin in two on hole seven and longest drive on 14, plus the overall winner. Also, the winner will receive the Alistair Forbes trophy which will now become an annual event.
38 players were in the mix. After many weeks of bone-dry weather, the course remains rock hard with balls having an apparent mind of their own.
Many were lost as huge runs took them out of sight and into no man’s land. That said it was a day for the slightly higher handicappers whose straight but perhaps not so longer hitting paid dividends.
The Forbes cup went to John Cousins fresh off his masterful performance in last week’s Devon Veteran summer meeting. John amassed an excellent 43 points with a 16/27 split, equating to a fine gross 40 back nine.
Close on his heels was Ralph Clark who was pipped on countback. Good solid rounds from both in Division Two.
Just one point back was Dean Raspin, won the Division One prize and continues his fine form. David Thompson was his closest challenger.
Also posting strong scores were Paul Stubbs (41 points), Jeffrey Seymour (41pts) and David Thompson (40pts).
Birdie twos were scored by Gordon Holmes at the fifth and Alistair Forbes on hole seven.
Nearest the pin on three went to Graham Burton, Dean Raspin was nearest the pin on the fifth, nearest the pin on 18 was Michael Whitelaw, nearest the pin in two on seven was John Merriam and Tony Brighton struck the longest drive down the 14th.
Nigel Osborne counted them back with his customary diligence. Many thanks as usual to him.
In the first home leg of the Mayflower Cup, on Thursday, July 23, Dartmouth seniors defeated Staddon Heights by 4-2. A good start to wrench the cup from current holders. The away leg is on October 9.
Robert Wotton has advanced to the Blight Trophy semi-finals after defeating Michael Whitelaw in the quarters whilst there were also victories at the quarter-final stage of the Perring Cup for Kevin Mathews & Paul Marels over Barrie O’Shea & Robert Knight and Kevin Hoare & Colin Weedon over Brian Mushens & Roy Baldwin
Up next is the fourth round of the Senior’s Cup, set to take place on Monday, August 3.
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