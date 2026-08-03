RONNIE Haynes (pictured far left) of Erme Valley Harriers has been in terrific form in the last couple of weeks as he won the Cornwood 10K in convincing style and then, a week later in the popular Totnes 10K, he was fifth in the race and second male vet 40.
At the Cornwood 10K, Haynes (36.06) won the race for the second year running and was two-and-a-half minutes ahead of his rivals. Ben Bristow (39.16) also ran well to finish fourth.
Nigel Grotick (43.20) and Neil Squires (43.25) were in 17th and 18th places. The Harriers also claimed the Men’s team prize.
At a hot Totnes 10K, several Harriers did well as Dave Engledew (male vet 65), Helen Chapell (female vet 55) and Alison Engledew (female vet 65) all won their age categories. Andy Chapell was also in good form and was second male vet 60.
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