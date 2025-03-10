WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 1, Nailsea and Tickenham 2
IVYBRIDGE Town’s hopes of reaching the promotion play-offs suffered a setback with their 2-1 home defeat by Nailsea and Tickenham in the Jewson Western League on Saturday, March 8, writes Graham Hambly.
The result ended a six-match unbeaten run for Ivybridge, who remain six points behind fifth-placed Buckland Athletic with eight league matches to play.
Nailsea made a lively start and took a fifth-minute lead with a penalty from Luke Osgood after Ivybridge defender Sam Hillson was penalised for a foul.
There was a further blow for Ivybridge midway through the first half when Jake Lane was sent off for a challenge which left his opponent needing treatment for a head injury.
It looked a harsh decision, however, with the Nailsea player attempting to head a ball that was not that far off ground level, and it did not seem unreasonable for Lane to aim a kick at the ball.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, Ivybridge remained a match for the visitors and it was not until the 71st minute that Nailsea increased their lead when substitute Jared Ford scored with a near post header from a right-wing corner.
Ivybridge stepped up their efforts to get back into the game and were rewarded in the 85th minute with a goal from a well-placed shot from Bailey Mabin, who came on as substitute for Sean Thomson ten minutes earlier.
Mabin went close to grabbing a late equaliser when he had another excellent effort saved by Nailsea goalkeeper Jakob Glover as Ivybridge finished strongly despite being reduced to nine men when full-back Curtis Legrice went off with a suspected broken collarbone.
Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble said: “All credit to Nailsea. They took the game to us in the first ten minutes. I was expecting us to do that to them, but they started on the front foot and shocked us a little bit. A bit of sloppy defending gave away the penalty, but once they scored that penalty I think we were the better side.”
Gamble questioned the decision that saw the dismissal of Lane, saying: “I thought it was 50-50 and he had every right to go for that ball. His eyes were on that ball completely. I think it could have been a yellow card. Jake is a lovely lad and did not deserve that.”
Gamble praised Mabin for his contribution after coming on as substitute: “Bailey is prolific in front of goal and he is the club’s best finisher. He got himself in a great position, cut inside and instead of snatching at it just rolled the ball in the corner.
“Then I thought he equalised after he caught one with his left foot for a half volley and the keeper has pulled off a great save.”
Owen Pritchard was the Ivybridge man of the match with his attacking play. Gamble explained: “He ran them ragged and was phenomenal all day long. Everything good we did went through him.”
Gamble was also impressed with the work of second half substitutes Fletcher Williams and Harry Jeffery, saying: “A lot of positives come out of today -- apart from the result. Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.”
Commenting on the injury suffered by Legrice, Gamble said he went to hospital after the game, adding: “I think he has broken the collarbone and will miss the rest of the season. It is a massive blow because he has been absolutely fantastic.”
Ivybridge will be back in action on Wednesday evening (March 12) (7.30pm) with an important home match against third-placed Brixham, who won 5-1 when the sides met at Brixham on Boxing Day.
Gamble admitted: “We did not flatter ourselves up there on Boxing Day. It was a bit of an embarrassment actually, so we will be raring to go on Wednesday and the boys will have the bit between their teeth.”
Ivybridge will have an addition to their squad for Wednesday’s game after signing Welton captain and central midfielder Kyran Ibao.
Gamble said: “He is a big signing for us. He came down today to do the warmup with us and will be available on Wednesday. He is only 20 years old and is a very good player. He was fantastic on the three occasions he played against us with Welton.”
Regarding the chances of reaching the play-offs, Gamble says: “Where we are now we are probably over achieving but we still have a chance of getting in the play-offs. We are not making it any easier for ourselves but if we had won today, we would be in with a good shout for it.
“We have nine games to go including the cup semi-final, so it is all to play for.”
The Devon County St Luke’s Bowl semi-final at home to Bideford at Erme Valley has been arranged for Wednesday, April 2.