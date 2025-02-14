BUCKLAND Athletic and Ivybridge Town will both play in front of their own fans tomorrow in the Jewson’s Western Football League.
Nailsea & Tickenham are the visitors at Homers Heath and they know a win for them will take them level on points with Buckland.
Having been held at home by Torpoint Athletic last time out though, Dan Hart’s men won’t be about to roll over and allow that to happen.
For Ivybridge meanwhile, they’ll host a Wellington side who may be eight points behind them, but have three games in hand to make up the deficit, making for a fascinating encounter at Erme Valley.
Also playing on their home patch in Newton Abbot will be Marc Revell’s Spurs side who suffered cup heartbreak last time out. They headed to Crediton United in the Walter C Parson League Cup and after a goalless 120 minutes, were ousted on penalties 5-4 at the quarter-final stage.
The return of league action brings a clash with Middlezoy Rovers, Harry French having scored twice for Spurs as they won the reverse fixture back in November.
Talking of the cup and there is an eye-catching tie at Speeds Meadow with Okehampton Argyle visiting Cullompton Rangers at the final-eight stage.
Elsewhere, mid-table duo Honiton Town and Bovey Tracey AFC will go head-to-head in East Devon whilst Teignmouth AFC are away at Bishops Lydeard and the high-flying Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police will have a major test at Broadley Lane against South West Peninsula League Premier East leaders Sidmouth Town.
Tavistock AFC are trending in the right direction in the Southern League South as they look to escape the relegation zone, picking up two draws and a win in their last four outings.
Coming up next, on Saturday, is a game at Langsford Park and fourth-placed Mousehole AFC will be the visitors, making for a difficult afternoon for the Lambs.
The Devon Football League trio of Bere Alston United, Dartmouth AFC and Ipplepen Athletic are all playing at home following on from the ‘Pens shock 3-2 win over Dartmouth thanks to goals from Luis Coles, Lee Fenner and Mason Joint.
Bere Alston take on fellow strugglers North Molton Sports Club, Dartmouth meet Beer Albion in a 4th vs 3rd clash at Longcross and Ipplepen cross paths with mid-table Appledore.
Finally now to the South Devon Football League, where there is a mix of league and cup action.
Premier Division rivals Newton Abbot 66 and Newton Spurs 2nd XI face-off once again, this time in the league and 66 will be keen to exact revenge after their Belli Cup defeat.
This is the only top-flight league game as Beesands Rovers host Chudleigh Athletic at Loddiswell in the Herald Cup with Kingsteignton Athletic and East Allington United also undergoing home cup ties.
Spurs 3rd XI’s next outing is also in the league as they play Brixham Town at Chuley Road in Divison One with Bovey Tracey 2nd XI vs Ivybridge Town 2nd XI a standout Herald Cup clash from Mill Marsh Park.
Other SDFL fixtures of not include Harbertonford (9th) vs East Allington 2nd XI (11th) & Newton Rovers (11th) vs Ipplepen Athletic 2nd XI (12th) in Division Two, Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI (8th) vs Kingsteignton 2nd XI (5th) in Division Three and Chudleigh Athletic 2nd XI (4th) vs Newton Rovers 2nd XI (6th) in Division Four.