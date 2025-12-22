SOUTH WEST TWO
Teignmouth RFC 29 Ivybridge RFC 22
IVYBRIDGE RFC went down 29-22 at Teignmouth in a classic game of two halves.
Both sides needed a win to get away from the wrong end of the South West Two table – and the Teigns were in the driving seat after storming into a 29-0 half-time lead.
It was a different story in the second half as Ivybridge chipped away at the deficit to set nerves jangling in the home camp.
Ultimately, the Bridge had a bit too much to do. But their fight impressed coach Steve Atkinson.
“I said to the boys I was just really happy with how we responded and it showed with the tries we scored in the second half,” said Atkinson.
Teignmouth started fairly strongly with got two quick tries.
“We managed to steady it a bit – and played some good rugby – but couldn’t get on the right side of the ref and got pinged off the park.
“I didn’t need to make any adjustments: I just said to the boys ‘we just need to front up here, make our tackles and our attack will do the rest’.
Three unanswered tries showed what the Bridge were really capable of.
Said Atkinson: “Time just ran out for us so took three points from a penalty with 20 seconds to go and came away with a bonus point.”
Jamie Campbell, Tom Scoles and Jack Skinner were the Ivybridge try scorers. Charlie Teague added two conversions and Harry Newman-Wild the point-earning penalty at the end.
Adam Lilley in the centre got the nod from Atkinson as Ivybridge’s man of the match.
“All our attack ran through him in the second half, off his broken tackles,” said the coach.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.