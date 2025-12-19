IVYBRIDGE South Hams Walking Football Club is delighted to share that Paul Dickinson, Head of Football at the club, made his international debut for the England Walking Football (Over 65) team.
The fixture took place in Heybridge, Essex, on Thursday, December 11, with England facing the Republic of Ireland.
Paul’s debut is the culmination of an exciting year for South Hams Walking Football Club.
Highlights include the club's two men’s teams both winning their respective leagues, the launch of a new women’s team, and the addition of an extra weekly training session. The club has also welcomed over 30 new players this year, a testament to the sport’s increasing popularity and the club’s ambition.
A key figure at the club since it was founded in early 2024, Paul provides expert coaching and leadership to all the players. His encouragement and passion for the game have been instrumental in the club’s success.
Paul said: "I am incredibly honoured to represent my country. It’s a fantastic opportunity to be part of such an inspiring group of players, and I’m grateful for the support from everyone at South Hams who have been cheering me on.”
Pete Jones, Chairperson of South Hams Walking Football Club, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Paul.
“His leadership and commitment to the club are invaluable and having one of our own represent England on the international stage is truly phenomenal."
South Hams Walking Football Club is a community football club training in Ivybridge, Modbury, Plymstock and Sherford.
Walking football is a low-impact version of the game, making it accessible for older adults. The club welcomes men from 50+ years and women from 35+ years.
Paul is photographed making his debut in the clash with the Republic of Ireland, by Tony Payne.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.