Ivybridge Town v Paulton Rovers, match postponed
(Waterlogged pitch)
IVYBRIDGE Town suffered their third successive home postponement when the Jewson Western League match against Paulton Rovers was called off on Saturday (Dec 20), writes Graham Hambly.
The decision was made following a referee’s 8am inspection of the Erme Valley pitch with a couple of areas deemed unplayable following rain earlier in the week.
It was one of three early postponements in the Western League on Saturday with matches at St Austell and Sidmouth also being called off.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge have seen all three home fixtures in December fall victim to the wet weather following the double postponement of Les Phillips League Cup matches against Helston on December 3 and December 17. A new date has still to be arranged for a third attempt at staging the Helston cup tie.
Ivybridge now face two successive away fixtures with league visits to Buckland Athletic on Boxing Day and Newquay on Saturday December 3.
Their next home game will be a league clash against Street on Saturday January 10.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.