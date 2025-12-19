THE Gallagher Premiership has a habit of saving its biggest statements for moments like this.
Cold air, festive lights flickering into life, and a rivalry that refuses to cool. Tomorrow afternoon, the league braces itself for a pre-Christmas collision as Saracens welcome Exeter Chiefs to the StoneX Stadium (3pm) – a fixture heavy with history and sharpened by renewed relevance.
This is not a rivalry built on geography. The 196 miles between North London and Devon have never dulled the edge. Instead, it has been forged in finals, fuelled by frustration and hardened by years of battling at the summit of English rugby. Over the past decade, Saracens and Exeter have repeatedly found themselves crashing into each other with silverware and status on the line.
For the Chiefs, the memories still sting. Between 2016 and 2019, the Chiefs lost three Premiership finals in four seasons – all of them to Saracens. Each defeat tightened the knot, each near-miss adding to a sense that their greatest obstacle wore black and red. Those clashes defined an era and, in many ways, defined the rivalry as one of the fiercest in the domestic game.
Then came the moment that blew everything open. Just 157 days after Saracens edged Exeter 37-34 in a pulsating final at Twickenham – and on the same day England fell short in the Rugby World Cup final – it emerged Saracens had breached salary cap regulations across three seasons. The punishment was brutal – a £5.36-million fine and a 35-point deduction. The fallout was seismic.
At the time, Chiefs Director of Rugby Rob Baxter did not shy away from voicing his anger, questioning the legitimacy of Saracens’ dominance and openly admitting he no longer viewed them as a fair benchmark. His comments were raw, honest and impossible to ignore – they also added another layer to an already combustible rivalry.
Time has softened the language, but not the intensity. Baxter is more measured now, acknowledging that what happened is in the past. Yet the edge remains.
Just this week, he said: “It still lingers because they are habitually a good side and a top-four side and above. Whatever happened in the past has happened in the past.
“But the reality is they are a marker of where you are going to be in the season and how competitive you are going to be. We are slightly above them in the league at the moment, but things can flip quickly because everything is so tight.
“It’s always going to be a big game. Whatever happened in the past is relevant to a degree because the competition is there. This game has top-four importance to both of us, and that makes it more real than it has been for a couple of years, I’d say.”
The Chiefs currently sit just above Saracens in a table so tight that one result can rewrite the narrative. Momentum is fragile, margins microscopic. This is no longer a clash of fading memories; it is a contest with genuine top-four consequences, and Baxter admits that alone makes it feel “more real” than it has for some time.
Baxter added: “The challenge for us is going to be not conceding points. Saracens have got a good kicking game, they play a tough territorial game. You’ve got to make sure you exit well, you kick with accuracy, you’re strong under the high ball and you fight for the 50/50s on the floor.”
The Chiefs come into the game on the back of a strong European fortnight, which saw them defeat the Cheetahs, then draw at Racing 92 last Sunday.
Despite making wholesale changes to his starting line-up, Baxter saw enough in Paris to give him plenty of encouragement moving forward.
“Last weekend in France, we showed up with a great attitude, worked incredibly hard and showed character that could have won us the game,” he said. “This weekend, like anything, we’ve got to stay in the game and not concede soft points.”
Exeter Chiefs: Olly Woodburn; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Len Ikitau, Campbell Ridl; Harvey Skinner, Stephen Varney; Will Goodrick-Clarke, Jack Yeandle, Bachuki Tchumbadze; Dafydd Jenkins (c), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Ethan Roots, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Julian Heaven, Scott Sio, Jimmy Roots, Lewis Pearson, Kane James, Charlie Chapman, Will Haydon-Wood, Will Rigg.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.