AN EASTER weekend brings with it a jam-packed calendar of local football across Devon, weather permitting of course.
The action gets underway tomorrow on Easter Friday as both the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League and Jewson Western Football League campaigns near their respective conclusions.
Starting in the Western League and whilst there is no game for Wayne Gamble’s Ivybridge Town, Dan Hart and Buckland Athletic have a massive clash at Homers Heath, against Wellington FC, to sink their teeth into. 5th vs 13th, on paper, looks fairly inconsequential but every point matters for the Bucks as they look to hang on to their playoff position.
Portishead Town know that one more win at the summit will secure them the title and with only one automatic promotion spot, Buckland are locked in a tense battle in fifth. A mere four points separates them and ninth-placed Street FC, displaying just how tight it is and the obvious bonus for Buckland is that the situation is currently in their hands.
They will then go to battle once again on Easter Monday as they visit Ilfracombe Town in their penultimate game of the season, whilst Ivybridge travel to the aforementioned Wellington.
Moving over to the Peninsula League and a 5-1 defeat for Newton Abbot Spurs at Sidmouth Town confirmed the title for the latter with second place now the target for Spurs.
Four points separate them and third-placed Bridport FC, who have played a game more leaving fifth-placed Elburton Villa as the only side capable of catching them.
A win tomorrow in a local derby against Teignmouth AFC would go a long way to cementing their position in the top two. The Teigns visit The Rec with final placings the only thing still to play for as well and they have a further three games to go after this one as they catch up following the issues at their ground.
Elsewhere in the division and kicking off half an hour earlier at 11am, Okehampton Argyle are away at Crediton United with a newfound spirit in their ranks. Recently appointed manager Richard Washburn secured a first win of his tenure against Axminster Town on Tuesday night and will be keen to add a second.
Tied with Argyle on 44 points are Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police who will be hosted by Bovey Tracey AFC at Mill Marsh Park, another club under new management.
Tavistock AFC’s late season form in the Southern League continued on the weekend with a 1-0 win over Bemerton Heath Harlequins, Tyler Elliott with the goal. As a result, they are all but guaranteed to be safe with nine points between themselves and the drop zone and three games left to play.
On Saturday, they head to Helston Athletic, one of Elliott’s former clubs, before they host Cribbs on the Monday for their final game at Langsford Park in 2024/25.
South Devon Football League teams meanwhile are largely ahead of schedule and so there is a reduced fixture list for the Easter weekend.
There are still some games of note though with Premier Division title hopefuls Newton Spurs 2nds visiting Chudleigh Athletic at Kate Brook.
Other intriguing fixtures include Totnes & Dartington (8th) vs Buckfastleigh Rangers (4th) in the top-flight, Bovey Tracey 2nds vs Kingsteignton in the Herald Cup (on the evening of Tuesday 22) as well as Paignton Saints (6th) vs Liverton United (5th) in Division Two and Drake FC (1st) vs Ashburton (2nd) in Division Three.
Finally, to the Devon Football League, where Bere Alston United head to Newtown on Saturday before clashing with fellow strugglers Ipplepen Athletic on Easter Monday and at the other end, the top four cross paths. Leaders Alphington play host to third-placed Plymouth Marjon whilst University of Exeter and Appledore cross paths at Exwick Sports Hub.