LADIES at Thurlestone Golf Club enjoyed their Christmas dinner on Monday, December 15, with 45 people in attendance, writes Liz Line.
They were greeted with a Bucks Fizz and a Santa sack which provided for their Secret Santa Tree bauble.
A delicious menu was very well received along with a bottle of white and red wine on each table. Joan Booth said grace and then ladies Captain Fiona Turner gave an outline of the evening’s activities.
Each table had a general knowledge quiz along with an emoji quiz. Round five of the general knowledge quiz was left until after dinner had been served.
Fiona’s daughter (a school teacher) explained the rules for the final round. She would play the first few bars of popular songs and once a table recognised the tune they were to blow the whistle provided and to stand up and finish the line of the tune. A point was given for the correct tune and lyrics.
There was an awful lot of laughter & noise but great fun. During the evening donations were collected for the Captains Joint Charity the Kingsbridge Care Hub. It was a fun filled evening with much merriment.
Last Sunday the juniors had their Christmas competition and prize giving.
The day was topped off nicely with a visit from Father Christmas himself who went out onto the course to encourage the children and also presented the children with their prizes back in the Clubhouse.
All the children received a Christmas gift from Santa. That’s a wrap for Thurlestone Golf Club’s Junior Academy for this year and we look forward to welcoming everyone back in the New Year!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.