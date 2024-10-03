IVYBRIDGE Town continue to go from strength to strength with nine wins in their last 10 and just five goals conceded in that stretch.
Wayne Gamble’s men took a while to get going after being promoted to a new division but are now flying in the Western Football League, the latest win coming against Paulton Rovers.
Early strikes from Owen Pritchard and Connor Rush made the difference for Ivybridge, this result leaving them in ninth in the standings. A mere five points separate them and league leaders Clevedon Town though which highlights just how competitive this level of football is.
A visit to 16th-placed Ilfracombe Town beckons this weekend, a team who have won just twice thus far. Both of these victories came at the end of August, scoring four against Welton Rovers and then four more against Saltash United just days later.
Ilfracombe’s latest outing was a 5-2 defeat away at Shepton Mallett so Ivy will likely be the more confident group of the two.
Talking of Ilfracombe and they were scheduled to play another South Hams-based team in the form of Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police on October 25. The St Luke’s Challenge Cup fixture didn’t go ahead though and it ended as a home walkover for the former.
Stoke play their football in the South West Peninsula League and are currently perched in mid-table, ninth out of 16.
SGTP are unbeaten in their last four league games, beating Bishops Lydeard and Cullompton Rangers alongside draws with Elburton Villa and Torridgeside AFC. Coming up this weekend is a clash with Torrington AFC, who are three places below Stoke and have three less points to their name.
Moving on to the South Devon Football League and both Beesands Rovers 1st XI and East Allington United 1st are at home in the Sportslighting Premier Cup, facing Newtown and Lapford respectively. The third of the South Hams’ Premier Division teams will go on the road in the form of Totnes & Dartington 1st XI, paying a visit to Alphington.
Ivybridge Town 2nd XI have a week off in Division One, not playing again until October 12 when they travel to Abbrook Park, the home of Watts Blake Bearne.
East Allington 2nd XI are in fifth despite having only played two games to date and they can make it three wins from three away at Babbacombe Corinthians’ Armada Park.
Other SDFL fixtures of note include Harbertonford (4th) vs Newton Rovers (12th) in that division plus Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI (7th) and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI (5th) visiting Ashburton (2nd) and Drake (1st) respectively, both in Division Three.