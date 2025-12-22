TOM Cleverley believes there is still plenty more to come from Plymouth Argyle’s in-form striker Lorent Tolaj after the Swiss forward marked his return from suspension with a stunning hat-trick.
Tolaj, Argyle’s 13-goal top scorer, produced his best performance yet in green as the Pilgrims swept aside Doncaster Rovers 5-1 at the Eco-Power Stadium.
The 23-year-old had not featured in a league match since being sent off in the defeat to Northampton Town at Home Park on November 29, but showed no signs of rust on his comeback.
Tolaj led the line alongside Owen Oseni, who also impressed with a goal, two assists and won the penalty that allowed his strike partner to complete his treble from the spot in the 73rd minute. Shortly afterwards, Oseni made way for Bim Pepple, who returned from a calf injury to give Cleverley another attacking option heading into a busy festive schedule.
Cleverley praised Tolaj’s impact but stressed the striker’s development is far from complete.
Cleverley said: “It’s a great option to have to play two up there. I thought we were really productive today. Bim coming off the bench had a good impact, returning from injury.
“We have got a brilliant player in Tolly. He has done fantastically well for the club. He’s well into the teens since he has joined and he's only going to improve.
“He has got a real good head on his shoulders, he will keep his feet on the ground and keep working for the team, but a big shout-out for Owen Oseni as well.
“It could be a lot of pressure on him today with Tolly returning. He has done enough to keep his place, and he did enough again to keep his place.”
Tolaj did score during his suspension in the Vertu Trophy win at Leyton Orient, and including one goal for Port Vale before his £1.2m summer move, he is currently League One’s leading scorer.
Cleverley believes mentality will determine how far the striker goes. “Mentality is everything in football. He’s driven, professional and works exceptionally hard to improve,” he said.
On the latest victory – Argyle’s fourth successive away win in all competitions – Cleverley added: “A really pleasing performance. We have been building up to this and we are not resting after this. We have to show this more consistently, but eight weeks ago we took the stance we had to make the team more solid and we went to two banks of four.
"We knew with solidity and maybe some dogged results then confidence can grow from there and more complete performances can grow from there. We saw the first of those today. Now it's all about working hard towards seeing more like that in the future.”
Cleverley added: “I thought we were really clinical in transition today, excellent. It's not how we see us operating, being a counter-attacking team, but sometimes you have to respect the opposition and then realise you can hurt them on turnover. The guys delivered every detail, whether it big or small today, to a really high level and now it's about repeating that over and over again.”
