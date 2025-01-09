IVYBRIDGE Town will be keen to get back to winning ways in the Western Football League when they visit Street FC on Saturday, January 11.
Wayne Gamble’s side were beaten by Buckland in a Devon derby last time out, Ryan Bush and Jared Lewington netting either side of an Ollie Aplin header to give the Bucks the three points.
Street are currently two points ahead of Buckland and 10 ahead of Ivybridge so the Greens will certainly have their work cut out for them when they travel to Somerset.
The Ivies’ 2nd XI meanwhile will be playing on home soil, hosting The Windmill at Erme Valley in the South Devon Football League Division One. Ivybridge are struggling down in 11th, with just one win from eight, whilst The Windmill’s record of 6-2-2 has them in fourth.
In the Premier Division, Totnes & Dartington head to Duckspond, the home of Buckfastleigh Rangers, plus top-tier Beesands Rovers have a Herald Cup clash with Buckland Athletic 2nd XI at Homers Heath.
It is the Fred Hewings Cup for East Allington United 2nd XI and T&D 2nd XI, hosting Paignton Saints at Poole Lane and Watcombe Wanderers at Foxhole.
Elsewhere in the SDFL on Saturday, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI are away to Waldon Athletic 2nd XI in Division Three and Kingsbridge & Kellaton United host the Waldon 3rd XI in Division Four.
Talking of Stoke Gabriel and their 1st XI have a home fixture in the South West Peninsula League Premier East to look forward to. After their game on January 4 fell foul of the weather, Stoke will kickstart 2025 against Torridgeside AFC, hoping to follow on from the 4-0 and 8-0 annihilations they administered to Bovey Tracey and Axminster Town in December.
Finally, to the Devon Football League, where eighth-placed Dartmouth AFC can also get their first taste of action in the new year, playing at Longcross against 10th-placed Elmore.