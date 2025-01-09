Talking of Stoke Gabriel and their 1st XI have a home fixture in the South West Peninsula League Premier East to look forward to. After their game on January 4 fell foul of the weather, Stoke will kickstart 2025 against Torridgeside AFC, hoping to follow on from the 4-0 and 8-0 annihilations they administered to Bovey Tracey and Axminster Town in December.