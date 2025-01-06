FOOTBALLERS across South Devon would have been glad to be dusting off the cobwebs following the winter break, and the referee secretary was able to report a full complement of officials available for the games to be played, writes Alastair Muirden.
There were only two games lost to the weather, at Buckfastleigh and Harbertonford, but more of a concern was that both Brixham AFC and WBB were unable to raise a team after a break.
HERALD CUP
A few delayed Herald Cup games took place with the majority going to form, despite some lower-ranked teams really upping their game.
Plymouth True Blues did not have an easy afternoon at Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police- the Division Three side gave as good as they got but the slick finishing by Kieron Bond, Chris Harvey and Lee Phillips was the main difference between the sides. The visitors will need to wait until 20th January for the draw for the next round whilst the home team are well placed in division three for a promotion challenge.
Ivybridge Town are also through to the next round, a terrific 4-1 win at Brixham Town which nobody saw coming will be a big disappointment for Shaun Langdon’s team after knocking out Ilsington Villa in the previous round. Liverton Utd also won by four goals to one at Kingsbridge and Kellaton Utd, who gave a good account of themselves but four goals from the visitors was enough to see Livvy in the hat for the next round.
PREMIER DIVISION
In the Premier Division, bottom club Elburton Villa caused a major upset by beating high-flyers Waldon Athletic 3-2, Charlie Patrick, Logan Felton and George Photious notching for the victors.
There was a very entertaining game at East Allington United where the visitors, Newton Abbot 66, scraped a 2-1 win to keep the in contention after a couple of blips. Finlay Bullen was on target for the Pirates but the single strike was not enough to stop the points returning to Newton Abbot.
Kingsteignton Athletic remain in fourth place following a two-nil home win against Beesands Rovers, courtesy of strikes from Daniel Rankin and Ryan Tovagliari.
Beesands are firmly in a relegation battle with Elburton Villa and Chudleigh Athletic, the latter managing to pick up a valuable point in a 2-2 draw against Paignton Saints.
Harvey Veysey scored both goals for the Saints whilst Gavin Hammon did the same for the Clarets who are just one point above the relegation zone, having played two more games than Beesands Rovers.
DIVISION TWO & FOUR
In Division Two, Barton Athletic have moved nine points clear at the top thanks to a fine 4-2 home win versus East Allington Utd 2nds.
Meanwhile, in Division Four, the top two teams Teign Village and Kingskerswell played out a six pointer and it was the visitors who took the points and opened up a 6-point lead at the top. Elliot Mills and Corey Finch were on target for Kerswell in a highly entertaining affair.
Elsewhere, in this division, Broadhempston United got back to winning ways with a 3-2 win versus Newton Rovers 2nds.
PREVIEW
Eyes should be on Osborne Park for the game to catch on Saturday, January 11 as Newton Abbot 66 take on Ilsington Villa, neither of whom will want to lose as they hunt the Premier title.
There are 24 other games being played and details are on the full time website.