Ivybridge Town are also through to the next round, a terrific 4-1 win at Brixham Town which nobody saw coming will be a big disappointment for Shaun Langdon’s team after knocking out Ilsington Villa in the previous round. Liverton Utd also won by four goals to one at Kingsbridge and Kellaton Utd, who gave a good account of themselves but four goals from the visitors was enough to see Livvy in the hat for the next round.