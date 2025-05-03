Brixham Rugby Club then hosted both the winning side, Kingsbridge RFC, and the losing side, Ivybridge RFC, to a sit-down dinner which was well received by both sides. The squad then returned by coach to Kingsbridge to be met by family and friends and past players at the Kingsbridge RFC headquarters High House where toasts were given and drinks were shared from the Fisherman’s Cup and celebrations carried on long into the evening.