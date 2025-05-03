FISHERMAN’S CUP FINAL
Kingsbridge RFC U16s 43-31 Ivybridge
KINGSBRIDGE RFC U16s made it to the Fisherman’s Cup final for the first time in 11 years and they claimed the silverware against a fierce, local rival.
Brixham was the venue for this South Hams clash between Kingsbridge and Ivybridge youngsters, both sides travelling with huge, vocal support.
Ivybridge scored the first try of the game and led at half-time but after the break, with some encouragement from the coaches, Kingsbridge ran back onto the pitch with great vigour.
Kings dug deep in a hard-fought affair to win 43-31, Ivybridge on the flipside receiving a red and a yellow card when under the cosh.
Tries were scored by a number of the squad including player of the match Callum Ryrie, Joe Wake (2), Jack McIntosh, Will McIntosh and Rhys Gulley (2), with two conversions apiece for Lewis Groves and Will McIntosh.
At the final whistle a rapturous team and coaches burst onto the pitch to congratulate the jubilant team. The squad was presented with the Fisherman’s Cup on the Brixham RFC terrace by the Chairman of Brixham Rugby Club and past players, before receiving winner’s medals.
Brixham Rugby Club then hosted both the winning side, Kingsbridge RFC, and the losing side, Ivybridge RFC, to a sit-down dinner which was well received by both sides. The squad then returned by coach to Kingsbridge to be met by family and friends and past players at the Kingsbridge RFC headquarters High House where toasts were given and drinks were shared from the Fisherman’s Cup and celebrations carried on long into the evening.
It was a great contest and both teams should be immensely proud for the part they played in a day to remember.