AT LAST spring finally kicked off and allowed most South Devon League footballers to get back to some normal Saturday afternoon activity..
The first cup final of the season went ahead courtesy of the hard-working ground staff at Buckfastleigh Rangers, where Watcombe Wanderers Reserves took on Paignton Saints Reserves for the Fred Hewings Cup.
The game could have gone either way as both teams had chances that were not taken, and it was George Keates who took his chance and won it with a fine strike.
Elsewhere in cup action, Newton Abbot ’66 and Waldon Athletic had a mammoth tussle in the semi-final of the Belli Cup at Osborne Park; 2-2 at the end of full-time and extra-time, and ’66 just edged the penalty shootout to claim a cup final berth to look forward to.
Newton Abbot Spurs sent out a message to next season’s Premier Division teams by thrashing Elburton Villa 5-1 in the Herald Cup to progress to the quarter-finals. Bovey Tracey also had a comfortable afternoon at home to Barton Athletic – a 7-1 demolition job secured their place in the Les Bishop final and a league and cup double is still on the cards.
Liverton United booked a place in the semi-final of the Ronald Cup with a 6-2 victory at Totnes and Dartington, and their reserve team came out with a 2-0 win against Drake. They will play in the final of the Les Bishop Cup against Chudleigh Athletic 2nds.
In the Premier Division it looks like it is now Ilsington Villa’s title to lose after a 2-0 home win against rivals Morley Rangers. The other massive scoreline from this division was between the bottom two teams, and Brixham have given themselves some hope with a fine 5-1 home win against WBB.
Division Two has been a fascinating competition. Bovey Tracey remain favourites with games in hand but Paignton Saints 2nds, with just four games to play, need to win them all and hope that Newton Spurs 3rds slip up. East Allington United 2nds are in third and face Bovey next in the league.
In Division Three there were wins for Stoke Gabriel and South Brent that keeps the in mid-table but both could squeeze into a promotion spot. Stoke beat Kingsbridge and Kellaton for the second time in seven days. Elsewhere in this division, Teign Village got a much needed win in their trip to the seaside – 3-2 was the final score at Paignton Saints 3rds.
As Division Four’s top three were on cup duty, Kingsteignton Athletic 2nds and Elburton Villa 3rds took full advantage and moved into a position ready to pounce. The Rams were comfortable 3-1 home victors against Paignton Villa 3rds.