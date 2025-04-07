TOTNES & Dartington FC could have overtaken Paignton Saints in the South Devon Football League Premier Division standings with a win on Saturday, April 5 but the pair shared the spoils at Coach Road.
James Blackshaw and Josh Squires struck for the visitors who remain eighth, one point behind Paignton, as a result.
Elsewhere in the top flight, Beesands Rovers made it three wins in four as their great escape at the foot of the table continues. Louis Brace scored the only goal of the game as the Bees won away at Waldon Athletic.
Wins for them and Chudleigh Athletic sunk Elburton Villa to last place for the time being, Chudleigh edging out Buckfastleigh Rangers thanks to strikes from Matt Cobbold and George Davidson.
East Allington United were beaten 2-1 at home by Ilsington Villa with little riding on the game for the Pirates.
A lot can still change in the Division One title race whilst Ivybridge Town 2nd XI didn’t play this weekend and so remain rooted to the foot of the table.
In Division Two, Harbertonford and East Allington United 2nd XI went on their travels and endured very different fates.
Harbertonford moved above Watcombe Wanderers and into eighth thanks to a 4-2 victory at strugglers Ipplepen Athletic. David Hatch and Seb Looker scored two apiece for them. East Allington meanwhile lost 4-1 at Liverton United, a side who still have title ambitions with eight games in hand on leaders Barton. Lee Prestage scored the solitary East Allington goal.
Two games in Division Three witnessed five goals whilst Liverton netted eight in their outing but this end-to-end action didn’t quite extend all the way to Foxhole. Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI could have moved their way through the field but it wasn’t to be as they lost by a single goal against Newton Abbot 66 2nd XI, Cody Monk scoring for the visitors.
Similarly to their 1st XI, there isn’t all that much still to play for, for T&D, sitting comfortably mid-table with four league games to go.
Local rivals Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI meanwhile know that a rock-solid finish in their final four games could well put the cat amongst the pigeons in a narrow scrap for top spot.
Ninth-placed Kingsbridge & Kellaton United took on 10th-placed Barton Athletic in both of their final games in Division Four and the bottom two could not be separated. The former know that a win would have taken them above Broadhempston United and Waldon Athletic in the final standings, Broadhempston closing out the campaign with a 4-2 defeat away to fourth-placed Chudleigh.
Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend now and there is a first cup final of the year to look forward to.
East Allington 2nds and Liverton 2nds are set to go to battle at The Rec, home of Newton Spurs, with the Fred Hewings Cup on the line. The game kicks off at 7pm on Friday 11.
In the Premier Division, East Allington 1sts will cross paths with Buckfastleigh Rangers at Poole Lane whilst T&D go to Kate Brook to take on Chudleigh.
The Rec will be in action the day after as well as Beesands visit Spurs 2s on the Saturday.