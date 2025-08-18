JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Shepton Mallet 0 Ivybridge Town 1
RECENT signing Cameron Patterson linked effectively with goal scorer Josh Johnson to earn Ivybridge Town a 1-0 away win over Shepton Mallet in the Jewson Western League on Saturday, August 16, reports Graham Hambly.
Patterson and Johnson came on as substitutes in the 58th minute and combined for the only goal of the game six minutes later.
Johnson opened his account for the season when he drove the ball into the net from an accurate cross by Patterson, who has been signed from Liskeard. Patterson previously played for Ivybridge joint managers Brad Gargett and Ben Washam at Dobwalls.
It was the second away win of the season for Ivybridge against a Shepton side who were unbeaten in their four previous league matches.
Gargett said: “It was a really good result in difficult conditions on a sloping pitch which was bone dry.
“We had our chances during the first half, hitting the post. The game was fairly even at the start of the second half, but we took over after we had scored and we could have had a few more goals.
“It was a good win for us against an established Western League side. We showed the right mental attitude to get over the line.”
Ivybridge now have a clear week before their next fixture, a home match against Sidmouth at Erme Valley on Saturday, August 23.
The two sides met at the beginning of the month when Sidmouth beat Ivybridge 3-1 in the FA Cup.
It will be only the second home match of the season for Ivybridge and Gargett says: “We will be looking forward to playing at home again and getting used to playing on our own pitch.”
