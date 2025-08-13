OWEN Oseni scored twice as Plymouth Argyle booked their place in the second round of this season’s Carabao Cup with a 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Home Park on Tuesday evening.
Having started brightly, Argyle found themselves a goal behind when Daniel Bennie tapped in from close range. However, they should have been level moments later only for Paul Nardi to save Jamie Paterson’s 26th-minute penalty.
Rayan Kolli made it 2-0 for Rangers in first-half stoppage time with a far-post header from a well-worked corner routine.
After the break, Argyle continued to offer a decent threat and their efforts were rewarded when defender Brendan Wiredu pulled one back with a header.
Buoyed by the goal, Tom Cleverley’s side continue to attack in numbers, eventually levelling the game up when Oseni claimed his first for the club, stretching at the far post to connect with a sublime cross from the impressive Ayman Benarous.
Oseni, a summer signing from St Mirren, completed a remarkable fight back from the Pilgrims when he was able to finish off a cross from Caleb Watts for the winner.
“We always said Owen will be a project – and that was the plan. He’s still probably frustrated he has not featured as much as he would like in the league games, but that’s how you catch the eye of everyone around the football club. I’m really delighted for him tonight he has been our matchwinner.”
The 22-year-old forward was one of a number of players to impress for Argyle, who had come into the game on the back of successive League One defeats to Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.
Another to earn press from Cleverley was Benarous, who joined in the close season from Bristol City.
He added: “Ayman did fantastically well. He really put his case forward. It was his first start in three years so an incredible performance when you think of it like that. I’m really proud of him.
“He’s really smart, he’s really sharp in tight areas and he’s technically very good. His versatility is stand out – he can play right wing, he can play right-back, he can play left-back, he can play central midfield.
“When you have got such a thin squad someone who can slot in anywhere and be really smart and intelligent, and know exactly what's required in that position is really helpful. I’m sure he will want to try and nail down one position and I thought he presented a great case at left-back tonight.”
Argyle resume action this Saturday in League One with a trip to Lincoln City (3pm).
