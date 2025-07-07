IVYBRIDGE Town announced their latest two 1st XI signings on Sunday, July 6 with the new Western League campaign drawing closer and closer.
Described as a “young, pacey and underrated” defender, Ryan Geach has followed new managerial duo Ben Washam and Brad Gargett over from SW Peninsula League Premier West outfit AFC Dobwalls.
He made the jump up to senior’s football with Dobwalls a few years ago and appeared in 29 of the 30 league games last season as they secured a very creditable third place finish.
Ryan Smith is the second of the two arrivals in question, making the switch from Southern League side Helston Athletic.
As a result, he obviously has experience of playing at a higher level as well as being a familiar face to Ivybridge. The club described him as a “midfielder with plenty of pedigree” and spoke of being “delighted at [his] return.”
