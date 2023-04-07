THURLESTONE ladies played a Medal Competition on Wednesday in cold and wet conditions which depleted the field somewhat, writes Liz Line.
Out of the 15 that that took part the best score was Julia Dorey with a nett 72, winning Division One. Second was Jane Walker with a nett 76.
Division Two was won by Sheila Fairley with a nett 81, with Roberta Price second with nett 86. There were no twos, but the lucky card draw winners were Trish Gledhill and Sally Huntley.
l The ladies’ President’s team played their first match of the year away at Staddon Heights on Monday, April 3. Fortunately the weather was dry and sunny but still rather cold.
The team players were Liz Stewart, Lisa Stockton, Gill Hicks, Heather Spencer, Liz Sharman, Shona Wilson and Gill Markham. All had to give shots to the Staddon players which made the task of winning that much harder.
The games were hard-fought and all remained very close to the final few holes. Unfortunately the result ended with a win to Staddon 6-1. Heather gained the point for Thurlestone by winning her match on the 18th. They look forward to the return match in May.
l The Sheehan Creasy team played their first match away at Staddon as well but in a 4BBB format. Staddon won by two matches to one.
The winning pair from Thurlestone were Claire Guard and Nikki Smith, who won 2/1. Lesley Davey (our reserve) and Joan Booth (match captain) had the pleasure of being there and walked the course, keeping their eyes on all the matches. They had a very nice meal after the match, really enjoyed by everyone.
l Thurlestone Seniors hosted the Seniors team from Dartmouth on Thursday and fortunately the weather stayed dry with strong gusts until the very end when there was a short, sharp shower which caught out some of the groups playing. The Dartmouth Seniors were very complementary of the way the course was set up and thought the greenkeepers had done an excellent job with the greens.
The end result was a win for the home team, 4.5 to 1.5.
Winners of the nearest the pin on a very testing 17th hole were, for the home side, Stewart Barnes, and for Dartmouth, Colin Cooper. Both won a bottle of red wine.
l The seniors match against Teignmouth also took place with the first two pairs, Stewart Barnes & Steve Gallagher and Tony Adams & Philip Colman winning.
The next three pairs, Graeme Fairley & Bill Campbell, Peter Coates & John Mahood and Bill Hutchison & Malcolm Pryor lost.
It was therefore left to club captain Paul Millburn-Fryer & Mike Allen to try and save the club’s blushes, which they did with a comprehensive win 5&3. So the first match of the season went down to the wire with the match result being a draw.
l A good field of 30 took part in Tuesday’s mid-week Stableford. The good weather produced some good scores with Ashley Crow succeeding in Division One with 39 points and second was Neil Mackay with 37 points. Division Two was won by Steve Gallagher with 38 points, with Malcolm Breton in second with 43 points. There were seven two’s sharing £77.00.
l The stableford competition on Saturday had a large field of 51 players in lovely sunny conditions. The winner in Division One was George Inch (4) with 38 points on countback from Ashley Pigott (10) also with 38.
Division Two winner was Joe Beck (18) with 40 points from Stuart Read (25) on 36.