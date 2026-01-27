THURLESTONE
THERE were originally 76 entrants into Thurlestone GC men’s fourball competition on Saturday, January 24.
This figure then fell to 66 before the first players had to be called in and the whole thing was eventually abandoned due to the storm.
The juniors were able to get out on the course the following day, having to carry with trollies not allowed.
With an impressive 38 points, Zach Parker won from Mason Steward (34pts) and Finn Robson (33pts). Will Robson had the only birdie two.
Pictured are some of the juniors from the competition: Aiden Mulligan, Will Robson, Harry Robinson and Martha Massingham.
BIGBURY
On January 10, the ladies’ foursomes Stableford Daily Mail Qualifier was played and there was a very small field, with a very tight result and a one-shot difference separated the winners and the runners-up.
The runners up were Helen Bertram & Vicky Phipps and the winning pair Pip Fisher & Cathy Harrington, will be going on to represent Bigbury Ladies in the next round. Everyone at Bigbury will be wishing Pip and Cathy all good luck.
There was a Mixed Stableford played the following week when the gents and ladies compete in the same competition from varying tees.
There were 50 golfers on a challenging course and the winner with 38 points was Gareth Andrews, who was very consistent throughout his round recording 18 points on the front and back nine.
In second place, with 36 points, was Tony Bickle, ahead of Conor Garvey in third (35pts). The winning lady with 33 points was Vanessa Mabelle.
There was a plethora of twos bagged and these were spread around the course on the fifth, seventh, 10th and 17th holes.
Since January 17 though, it has been a case of – “Rain stopped play”.
DARTMOUTH
On Monday January 26, the Dartmouth Seniors took part in a novel multi-tee individual Stableford challenge.
The course set-up was deliberately varied with red, blue, white and gold tees all in use.
One mulligan was permitted on both the front nine and back nine. This innovative format, devised by our enterprising Competition Secretary, was previously untested and attracted a healthy field of 28 seniors.
Following the weekend storm, the course was very wet underfoot, but a welcome lull in what has recently been unpleasantly rainy and windy weather allowed play to proceed in generally dry conditions.
Top honours went to Paul Harding, who finished level on points with Mark Gannon and Tony Brighton, but claimed first place on countback.
This result tightened the Division Two standings, while Peter Hannaford and Andy Dykes took the medals in Division One.
What began as an experimental event turned into something special and is sure to be repeated. Well done to all who took part.
Overall Results: 1st Paul Harding (36 points), 2nd Mark Gannon (36pts), 3rd Tony Brighton (36pts), 4th Mark Mitchell (35pts), 5th Bernard Young (35pts), 6th Peter Hannaford (35pts).
Peter Hannaford with 35 points and Andy Dykes with 34 led Division One whilst Paul Harding and Mark Gannon were the outstanding duo in Division Two.
For the second week running, no birdie twos were recorded. As ever, thanks go to Nigel Osborne for handling the countback with his usual clarity and precision.
Next week for the Dartmouth seniors will be an Individual Stableford qualifier.
