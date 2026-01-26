IVYBRIDGE Town suffered their sixth postponement in the last two months when the Jewson Western League match at home to Wellington, due to have been played on Saturday, January 24, was rained off.
It was the fifth time since the beginning of December that Ivybridge have had a home game called off because of the weather with the only home fixture played during those two months being a 3-1 win over Street on January 10.
The latest postponement was confirmed on Friday following a video call with the match referee, taking into account the state of the Erme Valley pitch plus the forecast of more heavy rain to come later on Friday and during the day on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge’s home Les Phillips League Cup quarter-final against Paulton Rovers, which fell victim to the weather on January 17, has been re-arranged for Saturday, January 31. The home league match against Helston, due to have been played that day, is now scheduled for Tuesday, February 10.
