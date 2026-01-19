SOUTH WEST TWO
Ivybridge RFC 38 Tiverton 41
IVYBRIDGE RFC surrendered their unbeaten home record when they went down 41-38 to South West Two promotion chasers Tiverton.
It was the Bridge’s first league defeat at Cross-in-Hand this season – and a desperately close-run thing.
Tiverton overturned a 38-22 deficit midway through the second half by scoring three unanswered tries, the last of them with three minutes to run.
Jon Hill, the Tiverton coach, was so relieved by the result he ran on the pitch after the final whistle and performed a backflip!
“Their celebrations at the end were like they’d won a cup final, so just goes to show how much it means to play against Ivybridge,” said Steve Atkinson, the Ivybridge head coach.
“Jon Hill ran on and did a back flip. Pushing 48, and still being able to do that, I was very impressed.”
Look away from the game for a moment and there was a real danger of missing something going on.
Tiverton shot into a 12-0 lead in the first half, Ivybridge got back to 17-all then went 24-17 up at the turn – and 31-17 ahead immediately after it. Shey Taylor, Owen Garner, Seb Musgrave and Adam Lilly were the Ivybridge try scorers up to that point. Harry Newman-Wild kicked the goals.
Alex Curtis, Will Norton, Ben Bingham, who later went off injured, and Adam Howell crossed for Tiverton. Callum Stone kicked one conversion.
When Garner scooted in for his second try, and Newman-Wild converted it, the home side led 38-22.
Back came Tiverton a try at a time from Andrew Hayball (2) and Curtis. Stone’s two conversions proved crucial in the final totting up.
Atkinson wasn’t in the mood to mourn the lost home record. He was determinedly up-beat in his summing-up.
“I said to the lads records are there to be broken, but we can still hold our heads high,” said Atkinson, who took over following last season’s relegation from South West One.
“Where we’ve come from last season to now is brilliant. I am really proud of the way the lads conducted themselves after another great game, where we’ve just missed out again.
“Onto Wellington next and see if we can pick up another away win.”
