STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police made it three wins from three in the SW Peninsula League East to start 2026 off on the right foot.
Their latest victory came at Mountbatten Park as they edged out Honiton Town by two goals to one.
The Hippos took the lead after 15 minutes only for the Bees to fight back, Sean Adderley notching the leveller shortly after the break.
Honiton were then reduced to 10 men before Ben Aldous headed home the decisive goal, retaining third place for Stoke.
This was one of four games that went ahead in this division and all four went the way of the away teams, Middlezoy Rovers winning at Crediton United, Bishops Lydeard overcoming Teignmouth AFC and Cullompton Rangers putting four past Ilfracombe Town.
Stoke will head to Torrington AFC next before concluding the year at home as they welcome Bishops Lydeard to Broadley Lane.
