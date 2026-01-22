PLENTY of football up and down the county has been curtailed in recent weeks, primarily due to the adverse weather conditions.
Fear not though, the South Devon Football League have made the draws for their various cup competitions and so these ties give you something to look forward to at the very least.
Starting with the third round of the Herald Cup, sponsored by Torbay Clearance Services, and there are plenty of intriguing matchups.
Watts Blake Bearne are at home against Ashburton, Galmpton United play host to Windmill FC, Chudleigh Athletic will visit either Elburton Villa or Harbertonford and Paignton Saints take on Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI at Coach Road.
The other ties are Lakeside Athletic vs Buckfastleigh Rangers, Plymouth True Blues vs Ipplepen Athletic 2nd XI or Upton Athletic, Bovey Tracey AFC 2nd XI vs Ilsington Villa and Ivybridge Town 2nd XI vs Kingsteignton Athletic.
Having lost in last season’s final to Waldon Athletic at The Rec, can the Rams go one better this time around?
Games will be scheduled for Saturday, February 7, depending on ground availability.
Meanwhile, the Fred Hewings Cup is at the quarter-final stage and so eight clubs are within touching distance of this piece of silverware.
Newton Abbot 66 2nd XI have been drawn at home against Watcombe Wanderers 2nd XI whilst Barton Athletic 2nd XI face Liverton Utd 2nd XI, Newton Rovers 2nd XI or Totnes and Dartington 2nd XI will host Kingsteignton Athletic 2nd XI and Brixham Town 2nd XI or Newton Abbot Spurs 3rd XI will head to East Allington United 2nd XI.
These games will also be scheduled for February 7, depending on ground availability.
On the other hand, all games from this point onwards will be scheduled for February 14.
In the George Belli Cup, for those in the Premier Division, the ties are as follows. Windmill FC vs Chudleigh Athletic, East Allington Utd vs Ilsington Villa, Plymouth True Blues vs Kingsteignton Athletic and Lakeside Athletic vs Totnes and Dartington.
Buckfastleigh Rangers, Newton Abbot 66, Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI and Paignton Saints have all got byes.
A local clash between Newton Abbot Spurs 3rd XI and Bovey Tracey AFC 2nd XI has to be the pick of the bunch in Division One’s Dartmouth Cup.
There is also; Watcombe Wanderers vs Mount Gould, Brixham Town vs WBB and Buckland Athletic vs Paignton Villa
Barton Athletic, Beesands Rovers, Elburton Villa and Liverton Utd have byes.
Division Two’s Lidstone Cup: Paignton Saints 2nd XI vs Signal Box Oak Villa, Newton Rovers vs Harbertonford, Paignton Villa 2nd XI vs Ivybridge Town 2nd XI and East Allington Utd 2nd XI vs Ashburton.
Byes for Babbacombe Corries, Drake FC, Upton Athletic and Watcombe Wanderers 2nd XI.
Penultimately, in Division Three’s Ronald Cup, we have Kingskerswell vs Totnes and Dartington 2nd XI, Stoke Gabriel TP 2nd XI vs Kingsteignton Athletic 2nd XI and Newton Abbot 66 2nds v South Brent.
Byes for Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI, Galmpton Utd, Ipplepen Athletic, Liverton Utd 2nd XI and Waldon Athletic 2nd XI.
Finally, the three ties in Division Four’s Les Bishop Cup are Kingsbridge and Kellaton Utd vs Broadhempston Utd, Waldon Athletic 3rd XI vs Newton Rovers 2nd XI and Bere Alston Utd vs Brixham Town 2nd XI.
Byes for Barton Athletic 2nd XI, Chudleigh Athletic 2nd XI, Paignton Saits 3rd XI, Paignton Villa 3rd XI and Teign Village.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.