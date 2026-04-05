AFTER being twice washed out since its first billing back in October, the DevonGolf finals day finally teed off at Tavistock Golf Club.
This scratch and handicap Stableford spectacular isn’t just one event, it’s a festival of golf.
Every club champion across the county is invited and if that’s not enough, the finals of the men’s and senior’s Order of Merits also take place on the same day.
Will Farley and Dartmouth’s Lee Marels tied for the champion of champions and there were also two winners of the men’s Order of Merit, Lee finishing alongside James Pickard.
Teignmouth golfer Susie Carr led the way for the women’s champions of champions, closely followed by Keeley Clarke.
Other order of merit winners were: Sam Dunn (men’s scratch), Tim Aggett (senior’s scratch), Andy Wilson (senior’s handicap), Scott Rainton (boy’s U12), Archie Griffiths (boy’s U14), Callum Cogavin (boy’s U16), Josh Murphy (boy’s U18), Joseph Aldous (boy’s handicap), Belle Tarr (girl’s scratch), Emily Goddard (girl’s handicap), Mia Johnstone-Davis (finals day girl’s handicap) and Belle Tarr (finals day women’s scratch).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.