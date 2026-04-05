JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 0, Buckland Athletic 2
MISSED scoring opportunities proved costly for Ivybridge Town as their six-match unbeaten run ended with a 2-0 home defeat by Devon rivals Buckland Athletic in the Jewson Western League on Good Friday afternoon, writes Graham Hambly.
The decisive moment came on the hour mark when former Ivybridge player Luke Forward, who came on as a half-time substitute for Buckland, was fouled as he attacked on the left.
The free kick was taken by visiting skipper Ben Carter and Ryan Bush scored with a header. Ivybridge goalkeeper Jason Peters managed to get a hand to the ball, but the header was too powerful for him to prevent the goal.
Ivybridge battled to get back into the game with substitute Kaycee Ogwu figuring in a few lively breaks on the left. From one of those openings Kai Burrell saw a shot rebound off an upright.
Ivybridge continued to create a number of other promising opportunities without finding the finishing touch, although Tom Huyton was unfortunate to be denied by a deflection.
Any hopes of Ivybridge getting something from the game were dashed in the 85th minute when Peters was unable to hold a shot from Jack Baxter and Josh McKayle followed up to put the loose ball into the net.
While it proved a successful return to Erme Valley for Forward, contributing to the opening goal, it was not such a happy return for former skipper Scott Pocock. His afternoon ended with an injury in the 70th minute.
Ivybridge joint managers Brad Gargett and Ben Washam are encouraged by the progress their side has made this season and are already looking forward to the next campaign.
They feel the team has outdone the expectations for this season with Washam adding: “On our day we can turn over anyone.”
Regarding the defeat by Buckland, Gargett admitted: “It was disappointing. We missed two really good chances. They scored from a set piece and went on to take three points which sometimes good teams do.”
The away win kept alive Buckland’s hopes of reaching the promotion play-offs, while Ivybridge could continue to play a part in influencing the final top positions during their next two games.
On Easter Monday (3pm) they are at home to Torpoint Athletic, who are currently third in the table, one point behind leaders Clevedon with a game in hand. Then, on Saturday, Ivybridge visit Paulton Rovers, who were in second place after Saturday’s games, also a point adrift of top spot.
Washam says: “There is no pressure on us. We just have to do our jobs.”
It remains to be seen if defender Ryan Geach will be available after going off with a knee injury in the closing stages of Saturday’s game.
Ivybridge are currently facing a run of three matches in seven days following last Tuesday’s away win at Street.
Gargett says; “Hopefully Ryan is not too bad. We have one or two other knocks and niggles with the fixtures really congested at this time of the season.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.