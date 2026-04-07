JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 3, Torpoint Athletic 3
SIX goals and a share of the points against promotion-chasing local rivals ensured some excellent entertainment for a bank holiday crowd as Ivybridge Town earned a 3-3 draw at home to Torpoint Athletic on Easter Monday afternoon, writes Graham Hambly.
Three times Ivybridge took the lead but on each occasion, Torpoint fought back to equalise.
Ivybridge opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Josh Johnson made a fine run on the left before crossing for Chris Harvey to score with a header.
Ivybridge held their lead until the interval, but Torpoint replied in the 56th minute with Dave Barker firing home at close range from a pass by Joe Rapson.
Ivybridge regained the lead six minutes later when defender Joe Cook connected with a header from Kai Burrell’s right-wing corner.
Once again Torpoint responded with Freddie Chapman heading in a free kick from skipper Elliot Crawford in the 77th minute.
A fine attacking move by Ivybridge brought its reward in the 84th minute when Burrell found himself in space and scored with an opportunist shot.
Any hopes that the goal would give Ivybridge a notable victory were dashed four minutes later, however, when Torpoint’s Curtis Damerell grabbed the final goal of an entertaining game.
Although disappointed at not taking all three points after being in the lead three times, Ivybridge joint manager Ben Washam admitted: “Torpoint are where they are in the league for a reason. If you had offered me a point before the game, I would have snapped your hand off.
“We might be a little bit disappointed at the way we defended some of the set pieces but, on the whole, I am really proud of the lads and the way they performed in front of the big crowd.”
Regarding the defending at set pieces, Washam added: “We have got to do better than that, but we have a young group, and they will learn from games like that.
“We said before the game that we really wanted to see a performance and give the fans something to talk about. I think the fans were entertained today so it is all positive.”
There was praise for Johnson with his part in creating the first goal and also for Kaycee Ogwu, who came on as substitute and was involved in the build-up for the final goal.
Washam said: “Josh works really hard and he got his reward today while Kaycee is unlucky not to be starting. He has missed a few games, but when he has come on, he has definitely made a big impact in the last couple of games. He has opened it up for us to get a goal.
“That’s what we want we want. We want players coming on and expressing themselves in the right areas.”
Washam also paid tribute to the club’s ground staff for their efforts following the final home fixture of the season, saying: “I cannot thank them enough for what they have done at home this season. It is hard work. We try to repay them by doing it on the pitch and today showed how far this club has come.”
Although Ivybridge have completed their home matches, they could still have a say in the final run to promotion.
Following Monday’s games Torpoint were fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Clevedon with a game in hand.
On Saturday (April 11) Ivybridge visit Paulton Rovers, who are in second spot, two points ahead of Torpoint but having played one more game.
“Torpoint will be looking for us to do them a favour away at Paulton,” said Washam.
“Hopefully, if we play nearly as good as we did today, we can go up there and get a result as well.”
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