Thurlestone Golf Club has unveiled its brand-new artificial grass tennis courts - hard courts 11 and 12 - with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebratory tournament.
Kit Marshall, the tennis section’s longest-standing member, officially opened the courts, joined by 28 players, Club Captain John Rogers, and Green’s Chairman Colin George.
A round-robin, change-partners format meant everyone had time on the new surface.
The final saw Roger Brownill and Annie Gloster beat Phil Chaddder and Fleur Gates. Reflecting on the day, Roger Brownill described the astro turf as “the best courts I’ve ever played on.”
Players later gathered on the club’s main patio for cream teas and Prosecco, bringing a sunlit afternoon of sport and celebration to a fitting close.
