Yealm Gig Rowing Club has sent a team of eight to the Bermuda Regatta.
More than 100 local and visiting pilot gig rowing crews are set to compete in Bermuda on October 20 and 23, and will continue on October 26 for the fourth international regatta hosted by the Bermuda Pilot Gig Club.
Posting on their Facebook page the Yealm Gog Rowing Club said: ‘Rob Guy and Bob Jeffery were in a crew with Bude and won the Mens Races for our first of racing.
Roxanne Guy, Alison Jeffery and Kathy Hudson were in a crew with three Bude ladies coxed by Richard Hudson, after winning our first heat we came 2nd overall just missing out to a ladies crew from Bermuda.
Lizzie Stone coxed a Mens crew who came 4th and Dina Hall rowed in a dart ladies crew.
A fantastic day meeting lots of lovely people. Superbly organised event. A special day.’
The Bermuda Pilot Gig Club who organised the event area community based rowing club that is open to anyone who wishes to get involved in pilot gig rowing both socially and competitively.
BPGC was established in 2015 and has grown to offer four rowing locations around the island which share the use of 9 pilot gigs named after historical Bermudian pilots.
Established in 1991, Yealm Gig Club is proud to be the first gig club to form outside Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Located on the creek of the River Yealm it’s nearly six miles southeast of Plymouth.