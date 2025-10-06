Ashmoor Men's 1st team faced local rivals Isca in the Devon derby with a strong squad, welcoming back new signing Tom Conway after a short injury break, and Charles Walker who was promoted after netting four goals for the Men's 2nd team the previous weekend.
Ashmoor's midfield and forward line looked lively from the start, moving the ball early they created trouble for the Isca defence from the first whistle.
Early on the best chance fell to Hartley Colbourne who found the side netting after a neat 1:2 with fellow teenager Tom Barnett.
Minutes later the two combined again to win Ashmoor's first penalty corner. Hammett's effort was saved by the keeper but into his own defender's foot. From the rearward Ashmoor fired inches wide with Barnett almost getting a touch.
Ashmoor were dominating possession and winning the ball back confidently before launching attacks. Just before quarter time Ashmoor's ascendancy told - pressure led to a turnover and when Barnett found Rich Fisher Ashmoor's top scorer finished well to make it 1-0.
Isca were finding it hard to live with the intensity and quality of Ashmoor's game, but after half time created one chance when an attempted aerial fell favourably for the striker. However, Ben Blundy in the Ashmoor goal won the 1-on-1 duel and Ashmoor kept their lead.
Further chances for Dinnie and Fletch Naisbett-Jones came and went, but Ashmoor doubled their lead right on halftime. Good composure and build up play led to a third penalty corner for the home side won by Barnett, and when Captain Jamie Bishop linked up with Dinnie, the player-coach's deflection gave Ashmoor a deserved 2-0 lead at the interval.
Isca got off to a flying start after the halftime break. A quick right sided move saw Ashmoor overcommit, and the striker met the cross first time to pull a goal back.
Ashmoor were left to rue their missed opportunities when Isca gained an equaliser from a penalty corner of their own when the ball was slipped right to one of their South African imports. He finished well and the scores were level at 2-2.
With ten minutes left there was more drama. Cullen Turner who had a strong game in Ashmoor's defence was shown a yellow card and sin binned, but whilst Ashmoor were down a player they restored their lead to the delight of the large crowd. A slick move found Lewie Jones in space in the opposition shooting circle, and his blinding reverse stick shot almost broke the net to make it 3-2 to Ashmoor.
Turner returned to the fray, and when an Isca forward was also sinbinned the advantage returned to Ashmoor. However right on the final whistle Ashmoor were harshly deemed to be closer than 5m when a free hit was quickly taken, and a penalty corner was awarded.
Despite Blundy's best efforts the shot found the back of the net and the exciting game finished 3-3.
Ashmoor's draw saw them remain unbeaten and stay as joint top in the EH West Conference, whilst Isca dropped to joint bottom.
The Pallex Player of the match for Ashmoor was youngster Hartley Colbourne who had a superb game in midfield despite the opposition challenges which came his way. This Sunday Ashmoor Men's first team travel to Fareham and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start.
