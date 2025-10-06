With ten minutes left there was more drama. Cullen Turner who had a strong game in Ashmoor's defence was shown a yellow card and sin binned, but whilst Ashmoor were down a player they restored their lead to the delight of the large crowd. A slick move found Lewie Jones in space in the opposition shooting circle, and his blinding reverse stick shot almost broke the net to make it 3-2 to Ashmoor.