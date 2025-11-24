Kingsbridge & Salcombe 2nd team hosted Ocean City 2s for their seventh game of the season, battling not just their opponents but truly horrendous weather. The rain poured relentlessly from start to finish, making conditions wet, cold and difficult — but the team rose to the challenge brilliantly.
Despite expecting a tough match, Kingsbridge & Salcombe played with confidence and control throughout. The first half saw some fantastic passages of play, especially through the middle of the pitch, supported by an incredibly strong defensive line. Every player put in a shift, and the hosts went into halftime with the score level at 0–0.
The second half started just as brightly. Kingsbridge & Salcombe continued to dominate, and their hard work paid off when Emma smashed home a brilliant goal in the 48th minute, giving them a deserved 1–0 lead.
Unfortunately, the final 15 minutes proved challenging as the exhausting weather conditions took their toll. Ocean City managed to find two late goals, resulting in an unfortunate 2–1 scoreline that didn’t reflect the quality, determination, and control shown by Kingsbridge & Salcombe throughout the match.
Despite the result, the performance was outstanding from front to back — superb passes, committed defending, and impressive teamwork in extremely tough conditions.
Player of the Match was hotly contested, with votes for Freya, Mel, Izzy, Fi, and Sophie. In the end, Mel and Freya shared the honour, both recognised for their fantastic performances.
A tough result, but an excellent display — full of heart, skill, and resilience.
The result leaves Kingsbridge & Salcombe W2 sitting third in the standings on 6 points, level with the club’s first team in second place, while Devonport Services W2 remain top on 9 points. Ocean City sit eighth without a win so far.
